880 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

