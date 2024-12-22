89bio Grants Retention RSUs to Key Officers

On December 12, 2024, the Board of Directors of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) approved the grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) to certain employees for retention purposes. These RSUs, known as Retention RSUs, were granted to key executives of the company, including Hank Mansbach, the Chief Medical Officer, Quoc Le-Nguyen, the Chief Technical Operations Officer, and Ryan Martins, the Chief Financial Officer. Each of these executives received 95,000 Retention RSUs.
The Retention RSUs are structured to vest in equal semiannual installments over a 24-month period starting from December 12, 2024, contingent upon each recipient’s continuous service to the company until each applicable vesting date.
This information was disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on December 16, 2024.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
