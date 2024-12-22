952 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 952 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Bank of America cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE STNG opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.13. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 52.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.