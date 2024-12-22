Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Adtalem Global Education worth $65,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $92.93.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.