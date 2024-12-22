Air Lease Corporation Enters into $966.5 Million Unsecured Term Loan AgreementOn December 13, 2024, Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) finalized a significant financial arrangement. The company, along with ALC Aircraft Financing Designated Activity Com

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Air Lease’s 8K filing here.
Air Lease Company Profile
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
