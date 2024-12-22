Aldo John Pagliari Sells 6,909 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SNA opened at $343.65 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $19,291,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.