Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,230 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,262,342 shares in the company, valued at $202,427,379. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

ATUS opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altice USA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

