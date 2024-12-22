ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Trading Up 9.5 %

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

Shares of ALXO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

In related news, Director Rekha Hemrajani acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,150. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 514,133 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 509,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.