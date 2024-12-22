Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Kristi Ann Matus purchased 2,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $30,429.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,429. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBC shares. Roth Mkm raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

