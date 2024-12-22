América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,466 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,631 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $14.25 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

