AmpliTech Group Announces Successful Close of Registered Direct Offerings

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) disclosed today the finalization of its registered direct offerings amounting to $2.2 million and $3.1 million separately. These closures, which took place on December 13 and December 18, 2024, marked a significant financial accomplishment for the company.

Get alerts:

The funds raised from these registered direct offerings totaled approximately $5,300,000 before deductions for the placement agent’s fees and other associated offering expenses. Maxim Group LLC served as the singular placement agent in connection with the offerings.

Securities proffered in these offerings were made available through a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-278657), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 24, 2024. Both offerings were conducted solely through a prospectus supplement forming part of the said registration statement.

The company clarified that the information furnished under Item 7.01 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, inclusive of Exhibit 99.1, is being presented as “furnished” and is not deemed filed for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, AmpliTech Group emphasized that this information is not incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

In conclusion, AmpliTech Group, Inc.’s latest financial endeavor signifies a tangible step in fortifying its market presence and financial standing within the industry. With the successful closure of these registered direct offerings, the company stands to enhance its operational capabilities and pursue strategic growth opportunities going forward.

Investors interested in further details can access the prospectus supplements related to these offerings on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directly contacting Maxim Group LLC.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., a prominent designer, developer, and provider of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions, offers services across various industries, including satellite communications, telecommunications, space exploration, defense, and quantum computing. Comprising five distinct divisions, AmpliTech Group remains dedicated to advancing technology and innovation within a global market scenario.

The company further underscored that all non-historical statements in this release are considered “forward-looking statements,” in alignment with pertinent regulatory frameworks. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results, emphasizing the importance of detailed analysis and caution in investment decisions.

For more information, investors can follow AmpliTech Group on various social media platforms or directly contact the company’s representative, Jorge Flores, at 631-521-7831 or via email at [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AmpliTech Group’s 8K filing here.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

See Also