Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AM. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after buying an additional 251,987 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 71,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

