Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,690,000 after buying an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.06.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $358.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $395.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.18 and a 200-day moving average of $340.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

