Artelo Biosciences Holds Annual Meeting; Directors Re-Elected and Independent Auditor Appointment Ratified

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) recently conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 20, 2024. During the meeting, a total of 3,227,700 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote as of December 4, 2024, saw 1,319,986 shares, representing 40.9% of such shares, being represented either in person at the meeting or by proxy, meeting the quorum requirement as per the company’s bylaws.

The following key decisions were made during the meeting:

1. Election of Directors: Shareholders re-elected the following nominees as directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified:– Steven Kelly received 442,956 votes for, 64,966 against, 11,497 abstentions, and 800,567 broker non-votes.– R. Martin Emanuele, Ph.D., received 461,960 votes for, 45,962 against, 11,497 abstentions, and 800,567 broker non-votes.

2. Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm: Shareholders voted to ratify the appointment of Malone Bailey LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, based on the following results:

– 1,258,378 votes for, 57,083 against, and 4,525 abstentions.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Gregory D. Gorgas, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, signed the report on behalf of the registrant. The company updated the SEC with these developments and the voting outcomes from the Annual Meeting held on December 20, 2024.

