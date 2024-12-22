Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.20.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.