Barclays PLC Acquires 138,441 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 660,080 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 377,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 169,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 164,383 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $26,561.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,221.59. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.