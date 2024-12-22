Barclays PLC Acquires 20,620 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Oxford Industries worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 673.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 62,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 301.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

