Barclays PLC Acquires 556,081 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 394.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.59. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.