Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Team worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Team during the second quarter worth $118,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Team Stock Performance

TISI stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

