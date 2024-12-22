Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 767.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 221,904 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 338.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 51.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 335,669 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,390.78. This represents a 35.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,652.66. This trade represents a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,920 shares of company stock valued at $866,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.89. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

