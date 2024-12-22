Barclays PLC Buys 79,992 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,992 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kennametal worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 259,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $24.58 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.26 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In related news, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $578,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,767.44. The trade was a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $51,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192.70. The trade was a 51.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

