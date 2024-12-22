Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Oceaneering International worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,847,000 after buying an additional 107,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,849,000 after acquiring an additional 239,701 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.