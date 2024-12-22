Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,721,000 after acquiring an additional 505,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,019,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.56 million. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

