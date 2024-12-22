Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,810 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 537,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,260,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of FNV opened at $116.21 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.27.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

