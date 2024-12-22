Barclays PLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 1,278.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.51% of Community Health Systems worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Raymond James cut Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

