Barclays PLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hexcel worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 277.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 814,402 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 590,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hexcel by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 973,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 251,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

