Barclays PLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $134.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $816,289 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

