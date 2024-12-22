Barclays PLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 161.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Park National worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park National by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Park National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Park National by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.59 and its 200-day moving average is $168.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.72. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.18%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

