Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,610,000 after purchasing an additional 185,376 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $5,123,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 743.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $201.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.46. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at $138,002,415.66. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.