Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Cellebrite DI worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 130.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,583.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.