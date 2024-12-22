Barclays PLC Increases Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,952,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter worth $1,669,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter worth $9,873,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,799,000 after buying an additional 330,874 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBC stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.35.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

