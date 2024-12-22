Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. The trade was a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.