Barclays PLC Purchases 73,588 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Calix worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 998.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -147.33 and a beta of 1.70. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.