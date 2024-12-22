Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,225,000 after buying an additional 99,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 67,295 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

APOG opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.99. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

