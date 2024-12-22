Barclays PLC Sells 126,495 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWL. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 193,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

