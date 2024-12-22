Barclays PLC Sells 30,904 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of KRC opened at $40.50 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

