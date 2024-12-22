Barclays PLC Sells 58,154 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,154 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -247.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

