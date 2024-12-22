Biomea Fusion Announces Positive Topline Results from COVALENT-111 Clinical Trial

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company (NASDAQ:BMEA), made a significant disclosure on December 17, 2024, regarding topline data from the Phase II portion of its COVALENT-111 clinical trial involving their lead product candidate, icovamenib, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The company reported that icovamenib met the primary endpoint in the Phase II trial, showing a notable statistically significant reduction in HbA1c levels at Week 26 compared to placebo. Particularly, patients in Arm B, comprising a larger patient set from the two 12-week dosing arms, displayed a significant reduction in HbA1c compared to placebo across all patients in the Per Protocol Patient population. Results from a post-hoc analysis further showed that patients on icovamenib, especially in Arm B, demonstrated a significant reduction in HbA1c compared to placebo, with the most substantial response observed in beta-cell deficient patients on antidiabetic agents at baseline.

During the 12-week dosing period, icovamenib was well-tolerated, with no adverse-event related discontinuations, hypoglycemic events, or serious adverse events reported. The COVALENT-111 trial aims to determine the optimal dose and patient subgroup for advancing icovamenib in late-stage clinical development.

Based on these promising outcomes, Biomea Fusion plans to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for discussions on further advancing icovamenib as a first-in-class menin inhibitor therapy for T2D. Additionally, the company anticipates a 52-week readout in the second half of 2025.

It should be noted that forward-looking statements are inherent in this announcement, subject to risks and uncertainties outlined in Biomea Fusion’s recent SEC filings. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The company also provided key details from the COVALENT-111 trial through exhibits attached to their Form 8-K filing, including a press release and a corporate presentation outlining the study’s findings.

The positive results from the COVALENT-111 trial mark a significant milestone for Biomea Fusion as it advances its innovative treatment approaches for type 2 diabetes. Investors are keenly observing the company’s progress as it moves closer to potential regulatory discussions and further clinical development milestones.

