Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $5,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

BTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of BTDR opened at $20.49 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

