BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,770,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 996,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.23 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

