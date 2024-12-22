Bradford Mills Sells 400,000 Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) Director Bradford Mills sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$1,720,000.00.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE:MND opened at C$4.15 on Friday. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$386.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of C$75.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

