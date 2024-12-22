Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a PE ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 166.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

