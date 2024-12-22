Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,309,000 after buying an additional 1,983,151 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $61,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

