Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,416.88. This represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $25.14 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

