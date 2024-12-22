Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 139,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 282,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

