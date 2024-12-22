Clene Inc. Enters Into Note Purchase Agreement with Initiation of Clene Senior Secured Convertible Promissory NotesOn December 17, 2024, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) announced the commencement of a note purchase agreement (the “Note Purchase Agreement”)

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Clene’s 8K filing here.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

