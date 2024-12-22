Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,106. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $5,861,769.60.
- On Friday, November 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,665,319.04.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $5,007,386.56.
- On Thursday, October 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $4,762,753.28.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $4,921,476.80.
Cloudflare Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $119.42.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 37,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.81.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NET
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
