CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 334,463 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $48.21 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.