Dharmesh Shah Sells 25,000 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $719.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $762.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $655.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,662.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.23.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

