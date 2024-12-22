Dharmesh Shah Sells 25,000 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00.
HubSpot Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $719.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $762.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $655.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,662.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.23.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
