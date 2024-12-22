Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.24 and last traded at $67.27. Approximately 36,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 995,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.18.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

